Olympic women’s golf field: Full list of 60 players who qualified for Paris
The 60-player field for the Olympic women’s golf competition is set, with the latest update of the Rolex Rankings.
Three Americans will compete at Le Golf National in Paris, France, Aug. 7-10: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, the world Nos. 1, 2 and 9, respectively. Ally Ewing tied fifth at the KPMG Women’s PGA, but she played her final nine holes in 1 over and only jumped to No. 16 in the world rankings, a spot away from becoming an Olympian.
Two players can qualify per country unless they are ranked inside the top 15 in the OWGR, then up to four can earn spots.
South Korea will now get three Olympians after Amy Yang won her first major title Sunday at Sahalee and rose from No. 20 to No. 5 in the Rolex Rankings. She’ll join world No. 3 Jin Young Ko and No. 13 Hyo Joo Kim in Paris.
With Yang giving South Korea three players, that knocked Morocco’s Ines Laklalech, at No. 321 in the world rankings, out.
Here’s a look at the 60 players who qualified (world ranking as of June 24 in parentheses):
U.S.
Nelly Korda (1)
Lilia Vu (2)
Rose Zhang (9)
SOUTH KOREA
Jin Young Ko (3)
Amy Yang (5)
Hyo-Joo Kim (13)
CHINA
Ruoning Yin (4)
Xiyu Lin (15)
FRANCE
Celine Boutier (6)
Perrine Delacour (75)
AUSTRALIA
Hannah Green (7)
Minjee Lee (11)
GREAT BRITAIN
Charley Hull (8)
Georgia Hall (36)
JAPAN
Yuka Saso (10)
Miyu Yamashita (19)
THAILAND
Atthaya Thitikul (12)
Patty Tavatanakit (25)
CANADA
Brooke M. Henderson (14)
Alena Sharp (292)
NEW ZEALAND
Lydia Ko (17)
Momoka Kobori (293)
SWEDEN
Maja Stark (21)
Linn Grant (26)
SPAIN
Carlota Ciganda (30)
Azahara Munoz (109)
IRELAND
Leona Maguire (32)
Stephanie Meadow (134)
SOUTH AFRICA
Ashleigh Buhai (41)
Paula Reto (196)
INDIA
Aditi Ashok (60)
Diksha Dagar (167)
MEXICO
Gaby Lopez (62)
Maria Fassi (186)
GERMANY
Esther Henseleit (64)
Alexandra Forsterling (69)
SWITZERLAND
Albane Valenzuela (70)
Morgane Metraux (127)
SCOTLAND
Gemma Dryburgh (79)
DENMARK
Emily Kristine Pedersen (87)
Nanna Koerstz Madsen (106)
CHINESE TAPEI
Peiyun Chien (88)
Wei-Ling Hsu (161)
NETHERLANDS
Anne van Dam (108)
Dewi Weber (302)
PHILIPPINES
Bianca Pagdanganan (113)
Dottie Ardina (298)
BELGIUM
Manon de Roey (154)
AUSTRIA
Emma Spitz (178)
SINGAPORE
Shannon Tan (181)
NORWAY
Celine Borge (187)
Madelene Stavnar (307)
CZECH REPUBLIC
Klara Davidson Spilkova (192)
Sara Kouskova (290)
COLOMBIA
Mariajo Uribe (198)
ITALY
Alessandra Fanali (211)
MALAYSIA
Ashley Lau (279)
FINLAND
Ursula Wikstrom (286)
Noora Komulainen (301)
SLOVAKIA
Ana Belac (288)