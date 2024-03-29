Padraig Harrington hits shot from knees, then explains club choice on social media

After hitting his drive well left on the par-5 16th hole in Round 1 of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Padraig Harrington played a peculiar second shot.

His ball nestled underneath tree limbs, Harrington took out a 5-wood, went to his knees, and expertly slapped out.

Padraig Harrington hits an incredible recovery shot from his knees back into the 16th fairway. 🤯



📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | @TCHouOpen pic.twitter.com/XlUU8Kuzfu — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 28, 2024

He would make par on the hole en route to an even-par 70. Afterwards, he took to social media — which he does often to share tips with the public — to explain his club choice.