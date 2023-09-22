 Skip navigation
Anthony Nesty
Anthony Nesty to become first Black U.S. Olympic swimming head coach
NCAA Women's Golf Division One Championships
NCAA golf power rankings: UNC men, Stanford women No. 1's
The Solheim Cup - Day One
With captain's faith, Lexi leads U.S. to early Solheim lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solfourshots_230922.jpg
Khang matches Stark's tee shot to help halve hole
nbc_golf_solmeganlexi_230922.jpg
Khang nails approach shot, Thompson sinks birdie
nbc_golf_solopeninghl_230922.jpg
Thompson finds bunker; Grant gets Europe started

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pairings and matchups for Friday fourballs at Solheim Cup

  
Published September 22, 2023 07:30 AM
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Rose Zhang of Team USA looks on during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 21, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The U.S. made history on Friday morning, going 4-0 in foursomes at the Solheim Cup for the first time ever.

Now, the Americans look to extend their lead, and the Europeans look to cut the deficit in the fourball matches this afternoon at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain.

Here are the pairings and matchups:

7:40 a.m. ET: Rose Zhang-Meghan Khang (U.S.) vs. Gemma Dryburgh-Madelene Sagstrom (EUR)

7:55 a.m.: Lexi Thompson-Lilia Vu vs. Leona Maguire-Georgia Hall

8:10 a.m.: Jennifer Kupcho-Allisen Corpuz vs. Emily Pederson-Maja Stark

8:25 a.m.: Angel Yin-Ally Ewing vs. Carlota Ciganda-Linn Grant

Sitting: U.S.: Cheyenne Knight, Danielle Kang, Andrea Lee and Nelly Korda; Europe: Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, Celine Boutier and Caroline Hedwall (the lone player who didn’t compete in either session)