 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with emotions of a 2nd season-ending knee injury
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Yuka Saso survives brutal start to U.S. Women’s Open as stars post 80s
RBC Canadian Open - Round One
David Skinns fires 62 to lead RBC Canadian; Rory McIlroy four back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with emotions of a 2nd season-ending knee injury
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Yuka Saso survives brutal start to U.S. Women’s Open as stars post 80s
RBC Canadian Open - Round One
David Skinns fires 62 to lead RBC Canadian; Rory McIlroy four back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Par-3 12th was a beast Thursday at USWO; Mel Reid shows why it was also a ‘beauty’

  
Published May 30, 2024 09:36 PM

Nelly Korda, 80.

Lydia Ko, 80.

Brooke Henderson, 80.

Rose Zhang … 79. Might be worth a minor celebration in saving that one stroke.

It was a brutal day at Lancaster Country Club, where 2 under par leads the U.S. Women’s Open and more than half the field shot 75 or higher.

The biggest brute, however, was one of the shortest holes. The par-3 12th played to 161 yards on Thursday but ranked No. 1 in difficulty. Nelly Korda made a well-documented 10, while only 10 players made birdie. There were also more double bogeys (32) than bogeys (24), along with 13 “others” and 52 penalties assessed in the opening round on the hole.

The field scoring average was 3.8.

If there was one good thing on the 12th Thursday, it was Mel Reid’s “Live From the U.S. Women’s Open” on-site analysis.

The seven-time USWO participant did her best Johnson Wagner impersonation and showed why the hole, in her estimation, was extremely tough, but also fair.