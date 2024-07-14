 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISCO Championship - Round Three
Pierceson Coody overcomes slow start to maintain lead at ISCO Championship
Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kcchl_240713.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISCO Championship - Round Three
Pierceson Coody overcomes slow start to maintain lead at ISCO Championship
Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kcchl_240713.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Past champ Mardy Fish records 34-point day to take American Century Championship lead

  
Published July 13, 2024 08:16 PM
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17
July 13, 2024 06:48 PM
Watch the best — and worst — shots, along with the most entertaining moments from the 17th hole of the second round in the 2024 American Century Championship.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Former tennis player Mardy Fish birdied nine of his final 13 holes Saturday to take a seven-point lead into the final round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Fish had a 34-point round at Edgewood Tahoe under the modified Stableford scoring system to reach 57. Players receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and two points are deducted for double bogey or worse.

“It just felt like, today sometimes you have those rounds where you go behind your ball and look at the putt or whatever and you see it, like, right away” said Fish, the 2020 winner. “And I had a lot of those today.”

NHL player Joe Pavelski was second after a 29-point day.

“You’re trying to stay connected to Mardy,” said Pavelski, the Dallas Stars forward who said he’s likely retiring after 18 NHL seasons. “We can kind of hear what’s going on back there.”

Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen — the first-round leader, a one point ahead of Fish — was third at 45 after scoring 21 points.

Derek Lowe (21) and Mark Mulder (23) were tied for fourth at 42, a point ahead of former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam (24).

Charles Barkley was tied for 52nd with three points after a zero-point day.