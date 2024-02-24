 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Iowa State at Cincinnati
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 24: Iowa State vs West Virginia, UConn vs Villanova, More!
AUTO: MAR 19 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Fr8 208
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: Amen Thompson continues to produce

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tabletalk_240224.jpg
Assessing the state of the Premier League table
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Iowa State at Cincinnati
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 24: Iowa State vs West Virginia, UConn vs Villanova, More!
AUTO: MAR 19 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Fr8 208
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: Amen Thompson continues to produce

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tabletalk_240224.jpg
Assessing the state of the Premier League table
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patty Tavatanakit leads by three entering final round of LPGA Thailand

  
Published February 24, 2024 09:33 AM

CHONBURI, Thailand — Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament.

Tavatanakit had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok.

“I did a pretty good job on the front nine. I was quite confident with my putting,” she said. “Nobody can tell what’s going to happen tomorrow. My plan is just to go out there and have fun with my golf game.”

Tavatanakit is seeking her second LPGA victory and first since her major triumph in the 2021 Chevron Championship. She won last week at the LET’s Saudi Ladies International.

Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 and was in second place while Hye Jin-choi and Emily Kristine Pedersen shot 65s and were tied for third with Hyo Joo-kim, who had a 69 Saturday.

Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was in a group tied for sixth, five strokes behind the leader.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China.