PGA Tour in better spot now because of Jay Monahan? Why Rory McIlroy thinks so

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – On the heels of Jay Monahan’s press conference on Tuesday, where he countered criticisms over his handling of LIV Golf and the ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Xander Schauffele offered his blunt assessment of the PGA Tour commissioner: “For me personally he’s got quite a ways to go [to regain the players’ confidence].”

Schauffele’s take is shared by other Tour players as the negotiations with the PIF drag on with no end in sight and the circuit transitions to a smaller fields at signature events. But early Wednesday at The Players Championship, the commissioner received a vote of confidence from world No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

“You look at what Jay has done since he took over. The media rights deal, navigating us through COVID, the strategic alliance with the DP World Tour. I would say creating PGA Tour Enterprises, we were just able to accept a billion and a half dollars in the business,” said McIlroy, who resigned from the Tour’s policy board last year with one year remaining on his term. “People can nit-pick and say he didn’t do this right or didn’t do that right, but if you actually step back and look at the bigger picture, I think the PGA Tour is in a far stronger position than when Jay took over.”

During his hour-long session with the media on Tuesday, Monahan deflected most questions about the negotiations with the PIF, which began last June and extended through an initial Dec. 31 deadline, but he did push back when asked if he feels like he has the full support of the Tour membership.

“That’s a question that you’ll have to ask players,” Monahan said. “I can’t generalize as it relates to players, but clearly given the responsibility I’ve been given by both boards, I have the support of our board, and I am the right person to lead us forward. I know that. I believe that in my heart, and I’m determined to do exactly that.”

Last week the Tour announced the formation of a board of directors for PGA Tour Enterprises, the circuit’s new for-profit arm, and Monahan was named CEO of the new entity and one of 13 board members.