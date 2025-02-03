Phil Mickelson (shoulder) to miss LIV opener, replaced by Ollie Schniederjans

Phil Mickelson will not play in this week’s LIV opener in Saudi Arabia after he said he sustained a minor shoulder injury in the gym.

The 54-year-old Mickelson said on social media that the injury is not considered serious and that he is expected to be back for LIV’s second event next week in Adelaide, Australia.

Mickelson will be replaced in the LIV field by Ollie Schniederjans, who on Sunday won against a strong field on the Asian Tour to capture his first title in nine years. Schniederjans narrowly missed out on a full LIV card at the Promotions event late last year, but he will play as a reserve for Mickelson’s HyFlyers team in the $25 million event in Riyadh.

Mickelson posted a top-10 finish in just one LIV event last year.