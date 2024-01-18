Pilar Golf in Argentina to host 2025 Latin America Amateur

The Latin America Amateur will return to Pilar Golf in Argentina in 2025 to mark the 10th anniversary of the event that was established to develop amateur golf in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The event will be held Jan. 16-19, 2025.

Pilar Golf hosted the inaugural LAAC, founded by the Masters Tournament, R&A and USGA, in 2015. The winner of the event annually receives an invitation to play into the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

“In that time we have seen future stars and the very best men’s amateur golfers in Latin America compete at the highest level in this championship,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. “It will continue to go from strength to strength in the years to come, and we can look forward to another fantastic golfing showcase next year in Argentina.”

That inaugural field at Pilar Golf included Joaquin Niemann, Nico Echavarria, Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira, all of whom have won or were featured prominently on the PGA Tour.

This year’s edition got underway Thursday at Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama City.