Podcast: FSU’s Luke Clanton locks up card; UCLA women get crucial win

He did it, folks!

Florida State junior Luke Clanton has his PGA Tour card after making the cut at the Cognizant Classic and earning his 20th and final PGA Tour U Accelerated point.

In this episode of College Golf Talk, Burko and Brentley discuss the great achievement while Brentley empties the notebook from a week of following Clanton and writing about his incredible journey. The guys then preview some huge tournaments on the docket – Cabo, Southern Highlands and the Darius Rucker, which will be on Golf Channel.

Some results are discussed before Brentley catches up with UCLA head coach Alicia Um Holmes following the Bruins’ much-needed home win in the post-Campos/Canales era.