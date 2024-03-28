Podcast: How Brooks Koepka played a role in Florida State’s big Valspar win

Fresh off his impressive victory at the Valspar Collegiate, Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton hops on the pod to discuss beating one of the best fields in college golf, his humble beginnings in the game growing up in South Florida, how much not making the Walker Cup has motivated him and what it’s like flying on Brooks Koepka’s private jet and getting advice from the five-time major champion.

Burko and Brentley also break down a wild finish at the Floridian as Vandy made a ferocious charge only to be negated by a sloppy finish. Ingrid Lindblad’s 10-shot win at Clemson is also discusses, as well as several other results from the week.