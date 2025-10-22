Podcast: How Johnny Keefer went from lacrosse player to Korn Ferry Tour No. 1
Published October 22, 2025 02:57 PM
Korn Ferry finale 'one of greatest days in golf'
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to describe the incredible scenes at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship where tour cards were earned by 20 golfers.
In this Extra Credit episode of College Golf Talk, Brentley sits down with Johnny Keefer, a Baylor alum and this year’s No. 1 player on the Korn Ferry Tour. They discuss Keefer’s journey to the PGA Tour, how he went from a top lacrosse player to Baylor golf recruit, what he’s changed in his game to succeed at the highest levels and more.