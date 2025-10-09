 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge remains without World Series ring as Yankees’ title drought reaches 16 years

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nyoverrated_251009.jpg
Is New York an overrated sports city?
nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge remains without World Series ring as Yankees’ title drought reaches 16 years

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nyoverrated_251009.jpg
Is New York an overrated sports city?
nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?

  
Published October 9, 2025 11:48 AM

In this week’s episode, UCF women’s coach Emily Marron stops by after one of the biggest wins in program history, at Medinah. Marron discusses the impact of this week’s win in Illinois, what it’s like to coach a team representing seven different cultures, and puts her committee hat on to talk the pros and cons of an Omaha of College Golf site.

Burko and Brentley also run through the biggest tournaments, including one in the Hamptons, where Brentley wonders if Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso is on the right track. Then a big rankings discussion breaks out before another Tournament Name of the Week award winner is chosen.