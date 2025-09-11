Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event

A jam-packed Thursday morning episode recaps a once-in-a-lifetime week at Cypress Point. Burko and Brentley hand out their Walker Cup MVP awards and discuss potential changes to the competition. Then it’s time for college golf, where they talk Alabama’s win at the Folds of Honor and Arizona State’s one-shot victory over Texas at Sahalee, where the high-schoolers balled out and 15 penalty strokes were handed out. On the women’s side, Texas A&M keeps rolling with its young team and Wake Forest captures the Annika Intercollegiate, where Chloe Kovelesky, our guest on this episode, tied for medalist honors.