Podcast: Who is favorite at Augusta National? Big injury news; Past champ trending

Burko and Brentley are in Augusta on the eve of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which begins Wednesday.

They discuss whether Lottie Woad is the favorite, Mirabel Ting’s historic season, an injury to a top-5 amateur (and subsequent WD), Anna Davis’ round of the year and much, much more. They then do their annual snake draft, picking seven players each; Burko thinks he has a sleeper that will help him get his revenge on Brentley.

Finally, we talk hoops and a huge matchup between Florida-Auburn (aka Burko-Clinard).