Prize-money payout: From Wyndham Clark to Nick Dunlap, what players earned at Pebble Beach

With the final round canceled because of inclement weather and safety concerns, 54-hole leader Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This year’s tournament had signature-event status, giving it a $20-million purse and elevated FedExCup points for the 80 players (no cut).

Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out and the points distributed at Pebble Beach.