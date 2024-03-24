Prize money: What Peter Malnati and Co. earned at the Valspar Championship
Published March 24, 2024 07:02 PM
Peter Malnati won his second PGA Tour event, his first in more than eight years, on Sunday at the Valspar Championship.
With the win, he picked up $1.5 million — more than he’s ever earned in a single season, since he first joined the Tour in 2014. It also nearly tripled his earnings in ’24.
Here’s a look at the $8.4 million purse payout for those who made the cut at Innisbrook Resort.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Peter Malnati
|$1,512,000
|2
|Cameron Young
|$915,600
|T3
|Chandler Phillips
|$495,600
|T3
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$495,600
|T5
|Xander Schauffele
|$298,725
|T5
|Ryan Moore
|$298,725
|T5
|Carl Yuan
|$298,725
|T5
|Adam Hadwin
|$298,725
|T9
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$237,300
|T9
|K.H. Lee
|$237,300
|11
|Lucas Glover
|$212,100
|T12
|Billy Horschel
|$166,740
|T12
|Taylor Moore
|$166,740
|T12
|Chez Reavie
|$166,740
|T12
|Scott Stallings
|$166,740
|T12
|Kevin Roy
|$166,740
|T17
|Andrew Novak
|$104,020
|T17
|Akshay Bhatia
|$104,020
|T17
|Aaron Baddeley
|$104,020
|T17
|Matti Schmid
|$104,020
|T17
|Matt Wallace
|$104,020
|T17
|Thomas Detry
|$104,020
|T17
|Ben Griffin
|$104,020
|T17
|Joseph Bramlett
|$104,020
|T17
|Keith Mitchell
|$104,020
|T26
|Mac Meissner
|$60,060
|T26
|Dylan Wu
|$60,060
|T26
|Fred Biondi
|$60,060
|T26
|Kevin Streelman
|$60,060
|T26
|Lee Hodges
|$60,060
|T26
|Cameron Champ
|$60,060
|T26
|Séamus Power
|$60,060
|T33
|Sam Ryder
|$39,410
|T33
|Robert MacIntyre
|$39,410
|T33
|Justin Suh
|$39,410
|T33
|Max Greyserman
|$39,410
|T33
|Stewart Cink
|$39,410
|T33
|Adam Schenk
|$39,410
|T33
|Eric Cole
|$39,410
|T33
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$39,410
|T33
|Robby Shelton
|$39,410
|T33
|Tom Whitney
|$39,410
|T33
|Michael Kim
|$39,410
|T33
|Brendon Todd
|$39,410
|T45
|Sami Valimaki
|$25,704
|T45
|Maverick McNealy
|$25,704
|T45
|Greyson Sigg
|$25,704
|T45
|Kevin Dougherty
|$25,704
|T49
|Matt Kuchar
|$21,151
|T49
|Joel Dahmen
|$21,151
|T49
|Roger Sloan
|$21,151
|T49
|Jorge Campillo
|$21,151
|T49
|Adam Svensson
|$21,151
|T54
|Ryan Palmer
|$19,404
|T54
|Alexander Bjork
|$19,404
|T54
|Carson Young
|$19,404
|T54
|Webb Simpson
|$19,404
|T54
|Vince Whaley
|$19,404
|T54
|Norman Xiong
|$19,404
|T54
|Rico Hoey
|$19,404
|T61
|S.H. Kim
|$18,564
|T61
|Chris Gotterup
|$18,564
|T61
|Hayden Buckley
|$18,564
|T64
|Sam Stevens
|$18,060
|T64
|Nick Taylor
|$18,060
|T64
|Justin Thomas
|$18,060
|T67
|Harry Hall
|$17,388
|T67
|Chan Kim
|$17,388
|T67
|Parker Coody
|$17,388
|T67
|Ben Martin
|$17,388
|T67
|Doug Ghim
|$17,388
|T72
|Ryan Brehm
|$16,716
|T72
|Callum Tarren
|$16,716
|T72
|Hayden Springer
|$16,716
|T75
|Bronson Burgoon
|$16,212
|T75
|Alejandro Tosti
|$16,212
|T75
|David Skinns
|$16,212