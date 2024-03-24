 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Final Round
Prize money: What Nelly, O’Toole and Co. earned at Fir Hills Seri Pak
FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Final Round
N. Korda delivers more drama, wins No. 10 at Seri Pak Champ.
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
COTA Cup results: William Byron takes the victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_seripakhl_240324.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_valsparrnd4ehl_240324.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_240324.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Prize money: What Peter Malnati and Co. earned at the Valspar Championship

  
Published March 24, 2024 07:02 PM

Peter Malnati won his second PGA Tour event, his first in more than eight years, on Sunday at the Valspar Championship.

With the win, he picked up $1.5 million — more than he’s ever earned in a single season, since he first joined the Tour in 2014. It also nearly tripled his earnings in ’24.

Here’s a look at the $8.4 million purse payout for those who made the cut at Innisbrook Resort.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Peter Malnati$1,512,000
2Cameron Young$915,600
T3Chandler Phillips$495,600
T3Mackenzie Hughes$495,600
T5Xander Schauffele$298,725
T5Ryan Moore$298,725
T5Carl Yuan$298,725
T5Adam Hadwin$298,725
T9Christiaan Bezuidenhout$237,300
T9K.H. Lee$237,300
11Lucas Glover$212,100
T12Billy Horschel$166,740
T12Taylor Moore$166,740
T12Chez Reavie$166,740
T12Scott Stallings$166,740
T12Kevin Roy$166,740
T17Andrew Novak$104,020
T17Akshay Bhatia$104,020
T17Aaron Baddeley$104,020
T17Matti Schmid$104,020
T17Matt Wallace$104,020
T17Thomas Detry$104,020
T17Ben Griffin$104,020
T17Joseph Bramlett$104,020
T17Keith Mitchell$104,020
T26Mac Meissner$60,060
T26Dylan Wu$60,060
T26Fred Biondi$60,060
T26Kevin Streelman$60,060
T26Lee Hodges$60,060
T26Cameron Champ$60,060
T26Séamus Power$60,060
T33Sam Ryder$39,410
T33Robert MacIntyre$39,410
T33Justin Suh$39,410
T33Max Greyserman$39,410
T33Stewart Cink$39,410
T33Adam Schenk$39,410
T33Eric Cole$39,410
T33Ryo Hisatsune$39,410
T33Robby Shelton$39,410
T33Tom Whitney$39,410
T33Michael Kim$39,410
T33Brendon Todd$39,410
T45Sami Valimaki$25,704
T45Maverick McNealy$25,704
T45Greyson Sigg$25,704
T45Kevin Dougherty$25,704
T49Matt Kuchar$21,151
T49Joel Dahmen$21,151
T49Roger Sloan$21,151
T49Jorge Campillo$21,151
T49Adam Svensson$21,151
T54Ryan Palmer$19,404
T54Alexander Bjork$19,404
T54Carson Young$19,404
T54Webb Simpson$19,404
T54Vince Whaley$19,404
T54Norman Xiong$19,404
T54Rico Hoey$19,404
T61S.H. Kim$18,564
T61Chris Gotterup$18,564
T61Hayden Buckley$18,564
T64Sam Stevens$18,060
T64Nick Taylor$18,060
T64Justin Thomas$18,060
T67Harry Hall$17,388
T67Chan Kim$17,388
T67Parker Coody$17,388
T67Ben Martin$17,388
T67Doug Ghim$17,388
T72Ryan Brehm$16,716
T72Callum Tarren$16,716
T72Hayden Springer$16,716
T75Bronson Burgoon$16,212
T75Alejandro Tosti$16,212
T75David Skinns$16,212