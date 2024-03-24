Prize money: What Peter Malnati and Co. earned at the Valspar Championship

Peter Malnati won his second PGA Tour event, his first in more than eight years, on Sunday at the Valspar Championship.

With the win, he picked up $1.5 million — more than he’s ever earned in a single season, since he first joined the Tour in 2014. It also nearly tripled his earnings in ’24.

Here’s a look at the $8.4 million purse payout for those who made the cut at Innisbrook Resort.