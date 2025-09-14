Procore Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
Published September 14, 2025 03:19 PM
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.
The PGA Tour’s first fall event, the Procore Championship, offers a purse of $6 million with the winner earning $1.08 million.
Here’s a look at the full payout from Silverado Resort in Napa, California (will be updated with individual earnings when made available by the PGA Tour following play):
- Win: $1,080,000
- 2: $654,000
- 3: $414,000
- 4: $294,000
- 5: $246,000
- 6: $217,500
- 7: $202,500
- 8: $187,500
- 9: $175,500
- 10: $163,500
- 11: $151,500
- 12: $139,500
- 13: $127,500
- 14: $115,500
- 15: $109,500
- 16: $103,500
- 17: $97,500
- 18: $91,500
- 19: $85,500
- 20: $79,500
- 21: $73,500
- 22: $67,500
- 23: $62,700
- 24: $57,900
- 25: $53,100
- 26: $48,300
- 27: $46,500
- 28: $44,700
- 29: $42,900
- 30: $41,100
- 31: $39,300
- 32: $37,500
- 33: $35,700
- 34: $34,200
- 35: $32,700
- 36: $31,200
- 37: $29,700
- 38: $28,600
- 39: $27,300
- 40: $26,100
- 41: $24,900
- 42: $23,700
- 43: $22,500
- 44: $21,300
- 45: $20,100
- 46: $18,900
- 47: $17,700
- 48: $16,740
- 49: $15,900
- 50: $15,420
- 51: $15,060
- 52: $14,700
- 53: $14,460
- 54: $14,200
- 55: $14,100
- 56: $13,980
- 57: $13,860
- 58: $13,740
- 59: $13,620
- 60: $13,500
- 61: $13,380
- 62: $13,260
- 63: $13,140
- 64: $13,020
- 65: $12,900
- 66: $12,780
- 67: $12,660
- 68: $12,540
- 69: $12,420
- 70: $12,300
- 71: $12,180
- 72: $12,060