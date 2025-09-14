 Skip navigation
Procore Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse

  
Published September 14, 2025 03:19 PM
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
September 13, 2025 09:33 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.

The PGA Tour’s first fall event, the Procore Championship, offers a purse of $6 million with the winner earning $1.08 million.

Here’s a look at the full payout from Silverado Resort in Napa, California (will be updated with individual earnings when made available by the PGA Tour following play):

  • Win: $1,080,000
  • 2: $654,000
  • 3: $414,000
  • 4: $294,000
  • 5: $246,000
  • 6: $217,500
  • 7: $202,500
  • 8: $187,500
  • 9: $175,500
  • 10: $163,500
  • 11: $151,500
  • 12: $139,500
  • 13: $127,500
  • 14: $115,500
  • 15: $109,500
  • 16: $103,500
  • 17: $97,500
  • 18: $91,500
  • 19: $85,500
  • 20: $79,500
  • 21: $73,500
  • 22: $67,500
  • 23: $62,700
  • 24: $57,900
  • 25: $53,100
  • 26: $48,300
  • 27: $46,500
  • 28: $44,700
  • 29: $42,900
  • 30: $41,100
  • 31: $39,300
  • 32: $37,500
  • 33: $35,700
  • 34: $34,200
  • 35: $32,700
  • 36: $31,200
  • 37: $29,700
  • 38: $28,600
  • 39: $27,300
  • 40: $26,100
  • 41: $24,900
  • 42: $23,700
  • 43: $22,500
  • 44: $21,300
  • 45: $20,100
  • 46: $18,900
  • 47: $17,700
  • 48: $16,740
  • 49: $15,900
  • 50: $15,420
  • 51: $15,060
  • 52: $14,700
  • 53: $14,460
  • 54: $14,200
  • 55: $14,100
  • 56: $13,980
  • 57: $13,860
  • 58: $13,740
  • 59: $13,620
  • 60: $13,500
  • 61: $13,380
  • 62: $13,260
  • 63: $13,140
  • 64: $13,020
  • 65: $12,900
  • 66: $12,780
  • 67: $12,660
  • 68: $12,540
  • 69: $12,420
  • 70: $12,300
  • 71: $12,180
  • 72: $12,060