How much money has Scottie Scheffler NOW made? Did he break his own single-season record?

  
Published September 14, 2025 09:31 PM
Scheffler 'fortunate' for comeback Procore win
September 14, 2025 09:00 PM
Scottie Scheffler explains to the Golf Channel crew what his gameplan was entering the final round of the Procore Championship and how 'fortunate' he feels to have staved off Ben Griffin for the comeback win.

Scottie Scheffler likely played his final full-field, official event of the PGA Tour season at the Procore Championship and — surprise! — he won.

With his sixth win of the year, Scheffler moved to $27,659,550 in Tour earnings. He’s more than $9 million in front of second place this season, Tommy Fleetwood, who was buoyed by his $10 million Tour Championship payout.

Last year’s East Lake earnings were treated as a bonus. So, Scheffler’s $25 million haul for being the 2024 FedExCup champ, part of a seven-win Tour campaign, wasn’t official money.

Still, he collected $29,228,357 a year ago — officially — which, barring an unexpected start in the fall, will remain the single-season Tour record.