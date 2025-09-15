How much money has Scottie Scheffler NOW made? Did he break his own single-season record?

Scottie Scheffler likely played his final full-field, official event of the PGA Tour season at the Procore Championship and — surprise! — he won.

With his sixth win of the year, Scheffler moved to $27,659,550 in Tour earnings. He’s more than $9 million in front of second place this season, Tommy Fleetwood, who was buoyed by his $10 million Tour Championship payout.

Last year’s East Lake earnings were treated as a bonus. So, Scheffler’s $25 million haul for being the 2024 FedExCup champ, part of a seven-win Tour campaign, wasn’t official money.

Still, he collected $29,228,357 a year ago — officially — which, barring an unexpected start in the fall, will remain the single-season Tour record.