 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR-POLEVAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 11th time
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Luke Clanton finally has his PGA Tour card, but he’s so much more than that
GOLF: MAR 02 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends

Top Clips

nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
abu_dhabi_stage_5.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR-POLEVAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 11th time
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Luke Clanton finally has his PGA Tour card, but he’s so much more than that
GOLF: MAR 02 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends

Top Clips

nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
abu_dhabi_stage_5.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puerto Rico Open 2025: Full field for PGA Tour’s opposite event

  
Published February 28, 2025 05:43 PM

The PGA Tour will host its first double-event week of the year as the Puerto Rico Open will be contested opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

While the API is a $20-million signature event and open to 72 players, the Puerto Rico Open offers a full field of 132 players competing for $4 million.

Here’s the initial full field at Grand Reserve GC in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico: