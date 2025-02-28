Puerto Rico Open 2025: Full field for PGA Tour’s opposite event
Published February 28, 2025 05:43 PM
The PGA Tour will host its first double-event week of the year as the Puerto Rico Open will be contested opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
While the API is a $20-million signature event and open to 72 players, the Puerto Rico Open offers a full field of 132 players competing for $4 million.
Here’s the initial full field at Grand Reserve GC in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico:
Field for next week’s Puerto Rico Open: pic.twitter.com/4cxC9YSElH— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 28, 2025