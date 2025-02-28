Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends

The PGA Tour’s Florida swing continues with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 6-9.

This will be the fourth of eight signature events on the season and offers a $20-million purse with $4 million going to the winner.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler prevailed last year by five shots and returns to defend his title against the game’s best, including world No. 2 Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele has played only once this year, tying for 30th in the no-cut, limited-field Sentry. The two-time major champion then withdrew ahead of The American Express because of a rib injury and has since been recovering.

The API is one of three signature events (Genesis Invitational, Memorial Tournament) that implements a cut to the top 50 and ties as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead through 36 holes.

Here’s a look at the initial full field at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida: