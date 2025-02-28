Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends
The PGA Tour’s Florida swing continues with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 6-9.
This will be the fourth of eight signature events on the season and offers a $20-million purse with $4 million going to the winner.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler prevailed last year by five shots and returns to defend his title against the game’s best, including world No. 2 Xander Schauffele.
Schauffele has played only once this year, tying for 30th in the no-cut, limited-field Sentry. The two-time major champion then withdrew ahead of The American Express because of a rib injury and has since been recovering.
The API is one of three signature events (Genesis Invitational, Memorial Tournament) that implements a cut to the top 50 and ties as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead through 36 holes.
Here’s a look at the initial full field at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida:
The field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard will be finalized following the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Players can still become eligible through the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5 and Top 30 OWGR.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 28, 2025
