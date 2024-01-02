 Skip navigation
NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Top News

Jon Rahm, Lilia Vu, Steve Stricker named GWAA players of the year

  
Published January 2, 2024 10:57 AM
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in 'full-blown inferno'
December 7, 2023 08:34 PM
Rex &amp; Lav react to Jon Rahm's decision to officially leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, explain if they were surprised by the decision and discuss the fallout from the move.

Although the results are still pending for the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award, Jon Rahm did get the nod from the Golf Writers Association of America for his play in 2023.

Rahm leads the list of GWAA players of the year, along with Lilia Vu (female) and Steve Stricker (senior), after earning 48.9 percent of the first-place votes for Male Player of the Year. Vu (72.9 percent) and Stricker (79.9 percent) were even more dominate winning their respective awards.

“I am very grateful to have received this award,” Rahm said in a statement. “Our writers carefully follow every event and shot throughout the year, so being chosen as the Player of the Year by them is something I am going to cherish.”

Rahm, who joined LIV Golf and was suspended by the PGA Tour last month, won the Masters for his second major victory and added three other victories (The Sentry, The American Express and the Genesis Invitational). The Spaniard finished inside the top 10 in half his Tour starts (10) in ’23 and helped lead Europe to victory at the Ryder Cup.

Viktor Hovland finished second in the Male Player of the Year voting with 33 percent and last year’s GWAA winner Scottie Scheffler was third (18 percent).

Vu won four times on the LPGA in 2023 including two majors (the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open) while Stricker won six events on the PGA Tour Champions including three majors: Regions Tradition, Kaulig Companies Championship (formerly The Senior Players) and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

“It’s always special to be recognized by the GWAA, and especially since the award is about the whole year and what I was able to accomplish this year,” Stricker said.

The players of the year will be honored during the GWAA dinner in April at the Masters.