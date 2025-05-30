 Skip navigation
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Rory McIlroy headlines full field at TPC Toronto

  
Published May 30, 2025 07:34 PM

Rory McIlroy headlines the field at next week’s RBC Canadian Open, which will be contested at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario.

McIlroy skipped the signature event Memorial Tournament, opting for a three-week run of: RBC Canadian, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship (final signature event of the season).

The world No. 2 has twice before won this event, in 2019 and 2022. He tied for ninth in 2023 and tied for fourth last year. Those four starts have stretched over three different venues; TPC Toronto will be a fourth.

Here’s a look at the initial field for Canada’s national open, which includes a couple of debuts: