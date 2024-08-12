 Skip navigation
Regular-season bonus pushes Scottie Scheffler’s earnings to eye-popping levels

  
Published August 12, 2024 02:51 PM

Scottie Scheffler’s epic season just got even more lucrative.

The world No. 1 earned an extra $8 million Monday by finishing atop the standings in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, which rewards the top players at the end of the PGA Tour’s regular season.

In tournament play, Scheffler has already earned $28.1 million so far this year. He is set to play the next two playoff events, both with a $20 million purse. The winner of the FedExCup earns a bonus of $25 million.

Scheffler had the first six-win season on Tour since 2009, and he had a 1,900-point lead in the season-long race.

In his career, before bonuses, Scheffler has already topped $70 million.

Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele banked $6 million for finishing second, while Rory McIlroy ($4.8 million), Collin Morikawa ($4.4 million) and Wyndham Clark ($4 million) rounded out the top 5.

Here is the full payout for the top 10:

Scottie Scheffler: $8 million

Xander Schauffele: $6 million

Rory McIlroy: $4.8 million

Collin Morikawa: $4.4 million

Wyndham Clark: $4 million

Ludvig Aberg: $3.4 million

Sahith Theegala: $2.8 million

Hideki Matsuyama: $2.4 million

Sungjae Im: $2.2 million

Shane Lowry: $2 million