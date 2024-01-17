 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
Langer discusses future at The Masters, U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
Langer discusses future at The Masters, U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Head of LIV could face $74 million lawsuit for ‘malicious intent’

  
Published January 17, 2024 10:24 AM
Timing of Pelley's departure from DPWT 'not great'
January 11, 2024 06:34 PM
Todd Lewis talks about DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley stepping down and how his exit will affect negotiations between PIF and the PGA Tour.

The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could be sued in Canadian court for allegedly “harming, silencing and ultimately destroying” the family of the country’s former intelligence chief.

In legal filings a Canadian court was asked to add Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF which owns LIV Golf, to an existing court case, according to The Athletic. Al-Rumayyan allegedly “carried out the instructions” of the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with “the malicious intent” of “harming, silencing and ultimately destroying” the family of the country’s former intelligence chief, Dr Saad Aljabri.

Al-Rumayyan is meeting with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this week, according to a report in the Sports Business Journal, as the two sides continue to negotiate a deal that would create a new, for-profit entity that would include the Tour, LIV Golf and the European tour. A Tour spokesperson declined to comment on the SBJ report.

Aljabri fled Saudi Arabia in 2017, and in 2021 he was accused of embezzling millions of dollars of state funds intended for counter-terrorism while working at the interior ministry. Aljabri has denied those claims.

Aljabri, whose son and daughter have both been jailed in Saudi Arabia, hopes to allege that Al-Rumayyan was “directly involved” in a three-and-a-half-year campaign between June 2017 and January 2021 to pursue Aljabri’s family. If the court allows the family to add Al-Rumayyan to the current lawsuit, they intend to seek $74 million in damages.

The PGA Tour and PIF announced a framework agreement last June after nearly two years of legal battles and extended a Dec. 31 deadline to continue negotiations. The London Times also reported that Monahan and Al-Rumayyan recently had a lengthy phone conversation and that negotiations were progressing between the two sides.