Report: Tom Kim receives warning from KPGA after locker-room incident

  
Published November 7, 2024 08:18 AM

Tom Kim reportedly received only a warning from the KPGA after the locker-room incident two weeks ago at the Genesis Championship.

Following a playoff loss in his native South Korea, the 22-year-old Kim said that he did not intend to damage the door of his locker and offered to pay for the repair.

Kim said the matter was “closed” and that he didn’t believe he would be sanctioned further by the tour.

According to Korea KoongAng Daily, Kim escaped with a warning, and no further punishment, after the circuit determined in a disciplinary meeting Wednesday that he “failed to maintain dignity” after the tournament.

Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner, has not played since the incident.