MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
CME Group Tour Championship 2025: How to watch, tee times for LPGA season finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks

  • By
  • Brentley Romine,
  • By
  • Brentley Romine
  
Published November 18, 2025 01:16 PM
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
November 17, 2025 02:16 PM
With Rory McIlroy securing his seventh race to Dubai, Golf Today discusses Rory's connection to Seve Ballesteros and the effect of Ballesteros on European golf.

Victor Perez was thought to be playing this week’s RSM Classic for a chance to keep his PGA Tour card.

Instead, the 33-year-old Frenchman is reportedly headed to LIV Golf.

According to multiple outlets, including The Times of London and Golf.com, Perez is set to replace the relegated Frederik Kjettrup on Cleeks GC. The Cleeks, which feature Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Adrian Meronk, teased a new arrival on their official social channels along with the word, “Allez,” which is French for “go on.”

Perez is ranked No. 122 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the second-best Frenchman behind No. 73 Adrien Saddier. Perez has won three times on the DP World Tour and moved to the PGA Tour full-time last year. He sits No. 107 in FedExCup points, just seven spots out of keeping full PGA Tour membership for 2026.

With an official announcement not yet made, Perez remains listed in this week’s field at Sea Island.