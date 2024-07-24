Rex & Lav pod: Insider Todd Lewis recaps high, low moments from 2024 major season
Published July 24, 2024 10:20 AM
Now that the 2024 men’s major season is over, it’s time to take stock of what we just witnessed.
Enter Golf Channel insider Todd Lewis.
In this week’s edition, Lewis joins the show to share some of his favorite memories and moments from covering the biggest names and the biggest stories at the men’s major championships this season.
- 0:00: XANDER’S 65 IS SAFE: T-Lew joins the show, fresh off playing Royal Troon after The Open.
- 04:00: GLOW-UP: What to make of Xander Schauffele’s transformation over the past few months.
- 07:30: TAKE YOUR PICK: All of a sudden, is Schauffele the best bet to nab the career Grand Slam?
- 11:00: THE GREAT DEBATE: Our Player of the Year pick, right now.
- 17:00: ANOTHA ONE: Favorite memories from Scottie Scheffler’s win at the Masters.
- 24:30: A SURREAL DAY: What it was like to cover Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship.
- 33:00: WHAT WE REMEMBER MOST: The tournament of the year, the U.S. Open duel at Pinehurst.
- 39:30: LOOKING AHEAD: Did Rory McIlroy’s loss make Lewis more or less bullish for a 2025 major win.
- 45:30: FOR YOU, THE VIEWER: Lewis’ favorite parts of major coverage.
- 49:00: PLAYOFF?!: T-Lew’s major wish for 2025.