Top News

Singles Matches - 2014 Ryder Cup
Webb Simpson tabbed as Keegan Bradley’s first Ryder Cup vice captain
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/l6h3fspbzknj3fuhzbyb
Fact or Fiction: Nebraska could have a hot start to 2026 recruiting
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
2017 NHL Draft - Round One
Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal_biggestmoments_240723__710177.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Washougal best moments
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav pod: Insider Todd Lewis recaps high, low moments from 2024 major season

  
Published July 24, 2024 10:20 AM

Now that the 2024 men’s major season is over, it’s time to take stock of what we just witnessed.

Enter Golf Channel insider Todd Lewis.

In this week’s edition, Lewis joins the show to share some of his favorite memories and moments from covering the biggest names and the biggest stories at the men’s major championships this season.

  • 0:00: XANDER’S 65 IS SAFE: T-Lew joins the show, fresh off playing Royal Troon after The Open.
  • 04:00: GLOW-UP: What to make of Xander Schauffele’s transformation over the past few months.
  • 07:30: TAKE YOUR PICK: All of a sudden, is Schauffele the best bet to nab the career Grand Slam?
  • 11:00: THE GREAT DEBATE: Our Player of the Year pick, right now.
  • 17:00: ANOTHA ONE: Favorite memories from Scottie Scheffler’s win at the Masters.
  • 24:30: A SURREAL DAY: What it was like to cover Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship.
  • 33:00: WHAT WE REMEMBER MOST: The tournament of the year, the U.S. Open duel at Pinehurst.
  • 39:30: LOOKING AHEAD: Did Rory McIlroy’s loss make Lewis more or less bullish for a 2025 major win.
  • 45:30: FOR YOU, THE VIEWER: Lewis’ favorite parts of major coverage.
  • 49:00: PLAYOFF?!: T-Lew’s major wish for 2025.