 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler closes out RBC Heritage, wins fourth event in last five starts
2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship - Stroke Play
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbaplayoffsrd1reax_240422.jpg
Game 1s have a 1st since 2013; Lillard’s stat line
nbc_pft_bradyhotdog_240422.jpg
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
nbc_pft_patriotsstay_240422.jpg
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler closes out RBC Heritage, wins fourth event in last five starts
2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship - Stroke Play
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbaplayoffsrd1reax_240422.jpg
Game 1s have a 1st since 2013; Lillard’s stat line
nbc_pft_bradyhotdog_240422.jpg
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
nbc_pft_patriotsstay_240422.jpg
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav Pod: It’s Scottie and Nelly’s world, and we’re all just living in it

  
Published April 22, 2024 10:25 AM

No, this is not a repeat: Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda won another golf tournament this week.

It’s now 4-for-5 for Scheffler and five in a row for Korda, who captured her second major title at the Chevron Championship on Sunday.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys tackle each of those competing storylines – as well as the similarities that bind them together during what has been an epic spring stretch.

Plus, they look into the interesting dynamics of 15-year-old Miles Russell tying for 20th at a Korn Ferry Tour event given the recent trends in the sport.

0:00: GOOD MORNING: Scottie Scheffler wakes up early to polish off another W at the RBC Hertiage.

05:00: RACK ‘EM UP: That’s now 10 wins for Scottie – and in relatively short order, too.

10:00: HELLO, IS ANYBODY THERE?: Who will step up and rival Scheffler? We throw out a few names.

21:00: ON ANOTHER LEVEL: Speaking of inevitable ... Nelly Korda wins her second major, and fifth tournament in a row.

25:00: IT’S A MOVEMENT: Will Nelly’s dominance energize the women’s game?

31:30: NEW DEFINITION OF ‘PRECOCIOUS': 15-year-old Miles Russell top-25s on the Korn Ferry Tour. What does it mean?

38:30: HAPPY 21ST: Rex and his son drink around the world at Epcot.