Top News

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Chase Sexton beats Hunter Lawrence gate drop.JPG
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Budds Creek: Chase Sexton carries one moto lead to finale
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day One
How to watch: 2024 BMW Championship, AIG Women’s Open TV times and live streams
Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Freddie Freeman
Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 19

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rams_240819.jpg
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett
nbc_pft_williams_v2_240819.jpg
Williams is ‘closest thing we’ve seen’ to Mahomes
nbc_pft_nix_240819.jpg
Nix shows ‘poise’ in Broncos second preseason game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav Pod: Playoff drama in Memphis shows why it’s Tour’s most important week

  
Published August 19, 2024 10:03 AM

What had been a sleepy start to the playoffs ended in spectacular fashion Sunday.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down all of the final-round drama from the FedEx St. Jude Championship – Hideki Matsuyama’s recovery from a collapse, Nick Dunlap headlining the top-50 bubble boys, and Jim Furyk’s looming decisions for the Presidents Cup.

Plus, they explain why Jay Monahan’s comments about a potential PIF-LIV deal are so ominous.

0:00: FORGET THE FINALE: FedEx St. Jude Championship is the Tour’s most important week, and the Memphis drama showed why.

03:30: TO THE VICTOR GO THE SPOILS: Add it all up, and Hideki Matsuyama has had a sneaky good year.

07:30: WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT?: Three players moved inside the top-50 bubble. What stood out from the cutdown?

11:00: AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Giving Nick Dunlap his flowers for making it to the BMW this year.

15:00: DECISION TIME: Jim Furyk should go bold/young with some of his Presidents Cup picks.

23:00: ‘I THINK THAT’S FAIR': Why Jay Monahan’s comments about a LIV deal are so ominous.

31:00: ‘ROID RAGE: Rex is feeling 27 again, thanks to some modern medicine.