Rex & Lav Pod: Playoff drama in Memphis shows why it’s Tour’s most important week

What had been a sleepy start to the playoffs ended in spectacular fashion Sunday.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down all of the final-round drama from the FedEx St. Jude Championship – Hideki Matsuyama’s recovery from a collapse, Nick Dunlap headlining the top-50 bubble boys, and Jim Furyk’s looming decisions for the Presidents Cup.

Plus, they explain why Jay Monahan’s comments about a potential PIF-LIV deal are so ominous.

0:00: FORGET THE FINALE: FedEx St. Jude Championship is the Tour’s most important week, and the Memphis drama showed why.

03:30: TO THE VICTOR GO THE SPOILS: Add it all up, and Hideki Matsuyama has had a sneaky good year.

07:30: WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT?: Three players moved inside the top-50 bubble. What stood out from the cutdown?

11:00: AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Giving Nick Dunlap his flowers for making it to the BMW this year.

15:00: DECISION TIME: Jim Furyk should go bold/young with some of his Presidents Cup picks.

23:00: ‘I THINK THAT’S FAIR': Why Jay Monahan’s comments about a LIV deal are so ominous.

31:00: ‘ROID RAGE: Rex is feeling 27 again, thanks to some modern medicine.