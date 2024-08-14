 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA Tour releases 2025 schedule with few year-over-year changes

  
Published August 14, 2024 10:47 AM
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
August 13, 2024 01:45 PM
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Today crew to break down the upcoming FedExCup and speaks with Seamus Power, Jordan Speith, and Harris English, whose sights are set on the BMW Championship.

The 2025 PGA Tour schedule will feature very few year-over-year changes.

The 39-event slate will mark the second consecutive year that the Tour uses a signature-event series model with additional full-field events that provide further playing opportunities and career advancement through the Aon Swing 5 and Next 10 programs.

The regular season will include the four major championships, The Players, eight signature events, 18 full-field events and five additional tournaments.

The eight signature events will continue to feature limited fields with increased prize funds and FedExCup point allocations. The only change to the signature events for 2025 will be the newly named Truist Championship, which replaces the Wells Fargo Championship. The Truist, scheduled for May 8-11, will be held next year at Philadelphia Cricket Club, with usual host site Quail Hollow preparing to host the PGA Championship in May 2025.

Among the other minor changes: As previously reported, the Memorial will return to its regular date on the schedule, two weeks before the U.S. Open, May 29-June 1, with the RBC Canadian Open to follow. There will also not be a match-play event on Tour for the second straight year.

Next year’s BMW Championship – the second leg of the FedExCup playoffs – will be held at Caves Valley in Maryland, which last hosted the event in 2021.

Here is the full Tour schedule for 2025 (the fall slate will be announced at a later date).