MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buzz Williams
Maryland hires Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams as men’s basketball coach after Kevin Willard’s departure
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open 2025: First-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250401.jpg
Merino’s effort gives Arsenal lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogoal1v2_250401.jpg
Elanga’s breathtaking run gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250401.jpg
Strand Larsen blasts Wolves in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rianne Malixi, who swept U.S. Girls’ and U.S. Women’s Am, withdraws from Augusta National Women’s Amateur

  
Published April 1, 2025 02:44 PM

Rianne Malixi withdrew Tuesday from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur because of injury, tournament official stated.

Malixi, 18, won the U.S. Girls’ Junior and the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2024, becoming the second player in history (Eun Jeong Seong, 2016) to accomplish that double in the same year.

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: First-round tee times, groupings
Tee times and groupings for the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat.

Malixi, who is the fourth-ranked amateur in the world and in incoming freshman at Duke, was not replaced in the field.