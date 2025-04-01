Rianne Malixi, who swept U.S. Girls’ and U.S. Women’s Am, withdraws from Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Rianne Malixi withdrew Tuesday from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur because of injury, tournament official stated.

Malixi, 18, won the U.S. Girls’ Junior and the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2024, becoming the second player in history (Eun Jeong Seong, 2016) to accomplish that double in the same year.

Malixi, who is the fourth-ranked amateur in the world and in incoming freshman at Duke, was not replaced in the field.