 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada
Astros will promote bench coach Espada to be manager, AP source says
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round
Bermuda purse payout: What Villegas and Co. earned
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round
After 9 years and family tragedy, Villegas is a Tour winner again

Top Clips

nbc_golf_annika_finalround_231112.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Final Round
MicrosoftTeams-image_(65).png
How Wolves exposed Spurs’ defensive liabilities
nbc_pl_pochintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123800.jpg
Pochettino: Palmer is a ‘playmaker’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada
Astros will promote bench coach Espada to be manager, AP source says
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round
Bermuda purse payout: What Villegas and Co. earned
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round
After 9 years and family tragedy, Villegas is a Tour winner again

Top Clips

nbc_golf_annika_finalround_231112.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Final Round
MicrosoftTeams-image_(65).png
How Wolves exposed Spurs’ defensive liabilities
nbc_pl_pochintv_231112_1920x1080_2281773123800.jpg
Pochettino: Palmer is a ‘playmaker’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy clinches Race to Dubai; fifth time No. 1 in Europe

  
Published November 12, 2023 04:38 PM

SUN CITY, South Africa — Rory McIlroy is No. 1 on the DP World Tour for the fifth time.

McIlroy clinched the Race to Dubai on Sunday without even playing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He is assured of being ahead on the season points race regardless of what happens next week in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy previously won the title in 2012, ’14, ’15 and 2022. Colin Montgomerie was Europe’s No. 1 a record eight times when it was simply the Order of Merit.

McIlroy leads Masters champion Jon Rahm by 2,083 points, and only 2,000 points are available to the winner in Dubai. McIlroy and Rahm both are playing.

Adrian Meronk of Poland is third and was the only player capable of catching McIlroy. But he had a 75 on Friday at the Nedbank and closed with a 72 to tie for 15th, not earning enough points to close the gap.