Rory McIlroy hits shoeless shot off the rocks after breaking driver shaft

Rory McIlroy tossed his 3-wood into a pond on Friday and was able to retrieve it. His driver was unsalvageable on Sunday.

Playing the par-4 ninth hole at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, McIlroy flared his tee shot to the right (much like he did with his tee shot on 17th in Round 2).

His ball barely stayed out of the water, finishing just next to a meandering creek. A frustrated McIlroy leaned on his driver as he picked up his tee and snapped the shaft. Because the damage was done out of anger, and not during the normal course of play, McIlroy was unable to replace the club.

For his next shot, McIlroy took off his shoes, balanced one bare foot on a rock and one in the water, and hit his approach shot onto the green. He saved par but turned in 1 over and was nine shots off the lead.