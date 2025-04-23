Rory McIlroy talks to presidents, takes trip home to Northern Ireland after Masters win

AVONDALE, La. – Rory McIlroy returns to competition at this week’s Zurich Classic following his historic victory earlier this month at the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

The world No. 2 spoke with the media Wednesday at TPC Louisiana about the whirlwind that followed his Augusta National victory, including a flight to London to check on a house he is building and a trip home to Northern Ireland for a low-key celebration with family and friends.

“Yeah, just to be with them, to be with [wife and daughter] Erica and Poppy and my mom and dad and to see Michael Bannon, my lifelong coach, and spend a bit more time with [caddie Harry Diamond] and his wife and just celebrate with the people that have been a part of this whole thing for my entire career, my entire life was absolutely amazing,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy, who won last year’s Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry, said he was overwhelmed by the reaction he received to his career-defining victory at Augusta National.

“I spoke to two presidents the day after, which was pretty cool,” he said. “Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture.

“Just all of it. People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what’s going on, that was very, very humbling. I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times, and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey.”

McIlroy revealed it was President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama who called to congratulate him the day after his victory. Obama called earlier in the afternoon and the Northern Irishman said he noticed a missed call from Washington, D.C., later in the day and quickly returned the call to the White House. McIlroy said Trump recounted much of his eventful final round with him and the emotion of becoming just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam.