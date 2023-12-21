 Skip navigation
2023 PGA Tour in review: Rory McIlroy was PGA Tour’s longest driver; Who joined him in top 10? Top 10 shortest?

  
Published December 21, 2023 09:33 AM

Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour’s longest driver in 2022-23 after leading the circuit in average driving distance. It was the first time McIlroy had led the Tour in that category since 2018, when he averaged 319.7 yards per drive. Cameron Champ and Bryson DeChambeau had each led the Tour for two seasons since.

No, this isn’t the top 10 in SI’s pro golf ranking, but rather here are the 10 longest players on the PGA Tour during the 2022-23 season – and the shortest, too:

AVERAGE DRIVING DISTANCE LEADERS
1. Rory McIlroy, 326.3 yards
2. Peter Kuest, 321.7 yards
3. Brandon Matthews, 321.3 yards
4. Cameron Champ, 317.9 yards
5. Nicolai Højgaard, 317.7 yards
6. Ludvig Åberg, 317.1 yards
7. Cameron Young, 315.7 yards
8. Byeong Hun An, 315.6 yards
9. Vincent Norrman, 314.2 yards
10. Matti Schmid, 314.1 yards

AVERAGE DRIVING DISTANCE (SHORTEST 10)
1. Brian Stuard, 271.5 yards
2. David Lingmerth, 278.5 yards
3. William McGirt, 280 yards
4. Zac Blair, 281.6 yards
5. Brendon Todd, 282 yards
6. Austin Cook, 282.3 yards
7. Ryan Armour, 283.6 yards
8. Paul Haley II, 284.1 yards
9. Aaron Baddeley, 284.5 yards
10. Andrew Putnam, 284.7 yards