RSM Classic scenarios: Race for the top 100 concludes at Sea Island
We’ve reached the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour fall season.
The RSM Classic, which begins Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside and Plantation courses in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is the last chance for players to secure their status for 2026.
New this year: Only the top 100 in the FedExCup will retain fully exempt status for next season. However, Nos. 101-110 will still receive ample starts and not be subject to reshuffles, while Nos. 111-125 is another conditional category and should get about the number of starts that the bottom third of this year’s reorder category saw.
As it pertains to the top 100 cutoff, there are several players around that bubble who are already fully exempt for 2026 – No. 93 William Mouw, No. 98 Michael Brennan, No. 100 Karl Vilips, No. 101 Max Homa, No. 106 Tom Kim and No. 107 Adam Scott. Homa, Kim and Scott are not in the RSM field.
Every player from No. 102 Matt Wallace to No. 203 Chesson Hadley can crack the top 100 with at least a win. Wallace requires a minimum finish of solo 43rd.
On the other end of No. 100, Nos. 84-87 in points are skipping RSM, having already locked up their spot inside the top 100. Every player down to No. 94 Mark Hubbard is likely safe, too, as X’s resident eligibility guru @robopz predicts 600 FedExCup points guarantees top 100 while around 570 points should still get the job done. Going off that 600 projection, Hubbard can clinch with a made cut (solo 78th), No. 95 Ryo Hisatsune needs a solo 46th, No. 96 Thorbjorn Olesen a solo 26th, No. 97 Danny Walker a solo 24th and No. 99 Takumi Kanaya a two-way 16th.
Vilips and Brennan could obviously still factor despite already being exempt for 2026, as they could drop out of the top 100 and allow a previously non-exempt player to move in.
Here is a look at the minimum finishes required for players to move inside the top 100 at the RSM Classic:
*fully exempt through at least 2026 (doesn’t include career-money exemptions)
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|FROM 100
|MIN FINISH
|102
|Matt Wallace
|528.239
|12.747
|Solo 43rd
|103
|Beau Hossler
|527.954
|13.032
|Two-way 42nd
|104
|Isaiah Salinda
|505.503
|35.483
|Solo 25th
|105
|David Lipsky
|500.111
|40.875
|Solo 22nd
|108
|Victor Perez
|479.423
|61.563
|Two-way 12th
|109
|Patrick Fishburn
|477.695
|63.291
|Solo 12th
|110
|Pierceson Coody
|476.887
|64.099
|Solo 12th
|111
|Jesper Svensson
|475.757
|65.229
|Two-way 11th
|113
|Matt Kuchar
|460.454
|80.532
|Two-way 8th
|114
|Justin Lower
|453.383
|87.603
|Solo 7th
|115
|Taylor Moore
|453.209
|87.777
|Solo 7th
|116
|Kris Ventura
|452.802
|88.184
|Solo 7th
|117
|Joel Dahmen
|449.147
|91.839
|Two-way 6th
|118
|Austin Eckroat*
|448.656
|92.33
|EXEMPT
|119
|Andrew Putnam
|443.984
|97.002
|Solo 6th
|120
|Sam Ryder
|438.457
|102.529
|Two-way 5th
|121
|Jackson Suber
|436.493
|104.493
|Two-way 5th
|122
|Lee Hodges
|430.014
|110.972
|Three-way 4th
|123
|Lanto Griffin
|424.21
|116.776
|Two-way 4th
|124
|Frankie Capan III
|411.278
|129.708
|Solo 4th
|125
|Doug Ghim
|411.174
|129.812
|Solo 4th
|126
|Brandt Snedeker
|410.651
|130.335
|Solo 4th
|128
|Carson Young
|401.026
|139.96
|Three-way 3rd
|129
|Seamus Power
|398.744
|142.242
|Three-way 3rd
|130
|Hayden Springer
|383.683
|157.303
|Three-way 3rd
|131
|Chan Kim
|374.802
|166.184
|Solo 3rd
|132
|Harry Higgs
|373.695
|167.291
|Solo 3rd
|134
|Jeremy Paul
|347.928
|193.058
|Three-way 2nd
|135
|Ricky Castillo
|347.262
|193.724
|Three-way 2nd
|137
|Taylor Montgomery
|331.492
|209.494
|Two-way 2nd
|138
|Adam Hadwin
|328.28
|212.706
|Two-way 2nd
|139
|Henrik Norlander
|327.29
|213.696
|Two-way 2nd
|140
|Zach Johnson
|322.029
|218.957
|Two-way 2nd
|141
|Noah Goodwin
|314.023
|226.963
|Two-way 2nd
|142
|Ben Silverman
|313.5
|227.486
|Two-way 2nd
|143
|Greyson Sigg
|311.193
|229.793
|Two-way 2nd
|144
|Paul Peterson
|305.074
|235.912
|Two-way 2nd
|145
|Sahith Theegala*
|294.928
|246.058
|EXEMPT
|146
|Cameron Champ
|279.923
|261.063
|Solo 2nd
|147
|Ben Kohles
|276.766
|264.22
|Solo 2nd
|148
|David Skinns
|272.744
|268.242
|Solo 2nd
|149
|Will Gordon
|257.385
|283.601
|Solo 2nd
|151
|Camilo Villegas
|246.301
|294.685
|Solo 2nd
|152
|Thomas Rosenmuller
|246.17
|294.816
|Solo 2nd
Every other player, down to Hadley, requires a win. No. 204 Gordon Sargent is the first player in points who can’t crack the top 100, though the Vanderbilt grad is fully exempt for 2026 via PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program.