Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Afternoon Four-balls
Ryder Cup tensions flare inside ropes between Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and others
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Scottie Scheffler winless, Rory McIlroy undefeated; they'll meet in Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

Penn State fans sing 'Mo Bamba' vs. Oregon
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
Donald: We wanted to 'create history' at Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2025: 12 Sunday singles matches include Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler

  
Published September 27, 2025 08:01 PM
Tensions flare between Rose, DeChambeau, caddies
September 27, 2025 05:42 PM
A miscommunication about whose turn it is to putt on the 15th at the Ryder Cup results in a tense exchange between Europe's Justin Rose, USA's Bryson DeChambeau and the caddies.

Europe has a record advantage through two days of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, leading the U.S. by seven points, 11 1/2 to 4 1/2.

After four sessions of team play, the two sides will compete in 12 singles matches on Sunday. Europe needs only two-and-a-half points to retain the cup and three points to become the first road team to win since it did so in the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012.

That year, Europe overcame a four-point deficit on Sunday to prevail, just as the U.S. did at Brookline in 1999. Those mark the largest final-day comebacks in cup history.

The largest margin of victory since Europe joined the biennial competition in 1979 is 10 points, when the U.S. won, 19-9, at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Here’s a look at the singles lineup. Click here to watch the action on NBC and Peacock (all times EDT).

  • 12:02 p.m.: Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Justin Rose (EUR)
  • 12:13 p.m.: Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)
  • 12:24 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR)
  • 12:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy (EUR)
  • 12:46 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Ludvig Åberg (EUR)
  • 12:57 p.m.: Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm (EUR)
  • 1:08 p.m.: J.J. Spaun (U.S.) vs. Sepp Straka (EUR)
  • 1:19 p.m.: Russell Henley (U.S.) vs. Shane Lowry (EUR)
  • 1:30 p.m.: Ben Griffin (U.S.) vs. Rasmus Hojgaard (EUR)
  • 1:41 p.m.: Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)
  • 1:52 p.m.: Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Robert MacIntyre (EUR)
  • 2:03 p.m.: Harris English (U.S.) vs. Viktor Hovland (EUR)