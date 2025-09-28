Ryder Cup 2025: 12 Sunday singles matches include Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler

Europe has a record advantage through two days of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, leading the U.S. by seven points, 11 1/2 to 4 1/2.

After four sessions of team play, the two sides will compete in 12 singles matches on Sunday. Europe needs only two-and-a-half points to retain the cup and three points to become the first road team to win since it did so in the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012.

That year, Europe overcame a four-point deficit on Sunday to prevail, just as the U.S. did at Brookline in 1999. Those mark the largest final-day comebacks in cup history.

The largest margin of victory since Europe joined the biennial competition in 1979 is 10 points, when the U.S. won, 19-9, at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Here’s a look at the singles lineup. Click here to watch the action on NBC and Peacock (all times EDT).