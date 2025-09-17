 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

  
Published September 17, 2025 10:37 AM
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
September 16, 2025 02:33 PM
The Golf Today roundtable talks Ryder Cup topics ranging from the potential U.S. pairings to Team Europe's preparation for the noise to the case for a "heat index pick" in the future.

The 45th Ryder Cup takes place Sept. 26-28 on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

NBC, Peacock and USA Network will provide all the action with “Live From the Ryder Cup” airing daily on Golf Channel.

Peacock will showcase a featured match from each session and “Breakfast at Bethpage” each morning on the first tee, hosted by Colin Jost and featuring celebrity guest appearances. Click here to sign up for Peacock. Stream links will be added when available (all times EDT):

Monday, Sept. 22

  • 3-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Tuesday, Sept. 23

  • 8AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 6-8PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Wednesday, Sept. 24

  • 8AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 6-8PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Thursday, Sept. 25

  • 8AM-4PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 4-7PM: Live From the Ryder Cup, including the Opening Ceremony (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 27

Sunday, Sept. 28