Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Published September 17, 2025 10:37 AM
The 45th Ryder Cup takes place Sept. 26-28 on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.
NBC, Peacock and USA Network will provide all the action with “Live From the Ryder Cup” airing daily on Golf Channel.
Peacock will showcase a featured match from each session and “Breakfast at Bethpage” each morning on the first tee, hosted by Colin Jost and featuring celebrity guest appearances. Click here to sign up for Peacock. Stream links will be added when available (all times EDT):
Monday, Sept. 22
- 3-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Tuesday, Sept. 23
- 8AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 6-8PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Wednesday, Sept. 24
- 8AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 6-8PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Thursday, Sept. 25
- 8AM-4PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 4-7PM: Live From the Ryder Cup, including the Opening Ceremony (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Friday, Sept. 26
- 6-8AM: Breakfast at Bethpage (Peacock)
- 7AM-6PM: Ryder Cup, Day 1 foursomes and fourballs (USA Network/NBC Sports app)
- TBD: Foursomes featured match (Peacock)
- TBD: Fourball featured match (Peacock)
- 6-8PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Saturday, Sept. 27
- 6-8AM: Breakfast at Bethpage (Peacock)
- 7AM-6PM: Ryder Cup, Day 2 foursomes and fourballs (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)
- TBD: Foursomes featured match (Peacock)
- TBD: Fourball featured match (Peacock)
- 6-8PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Sunday, Sept. 28
- 9AM-Noon: Sky Golf Ryder Cup Pregame Show (Golf Channel)
- 10AM-Noon: Breakfast at Bethpage (Peacock)
- Noon-6PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3 singles (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)
- TBD: Singles featured match (Peacock)
- 6-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)