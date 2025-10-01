Ryder Cup
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all explain why the actions of the Ryder Cup crowd at Bethpage Black were too far despite the fact that the European team was prepared for hostility.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all explain why the actions of the Ryder Cup crowd at Bethpage Black were too far despite the fact that the European team was prepared for hostility.
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague joins Golf Central to lay out the security procedures at the Ryder Cup and the responses to heckling fans throughout the event.
Rich Lerner joins Golf Today for final thoughts around the 2025 Ryder Cup, explaining why the PGA of America has "a lot to consider" after Bethpage, the "bigness" of Rory McIlroy, and where the U.S. goes from here.
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to reflect on the fan issues at Bethpage Black and how it went downhill throughout the course of the Ryder Cup and other talking points coming out of the event.
Check out some of the best shots and statistics from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where Europe secured a road win over the United States.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner grade the performance of the US Ryder Cup team, with Xander Schauffele earning high marks as a pleasant surprise and Harris English struggling mightily coming out of the envelope.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner grade the performance of the European Ryder Cup team, with Tommy Fleetwood leading the way for the winning squad and Rasmus Hojgaard being an issue for captain Luke Donald.
Viktor Hovland withdrew prior to his Sunday singles match due to a neck injury. This led to both teams getting a half-point due to the Ryder Cup's envelope rule, which Keegan Bradley thinks "has to change" in the future.
No other competitor in this 45th Ryder Cup had endured what McIlroy had over the past three days at Bethpage Black, where he was subject to a constant barrage of heckling and personal attacks from the partisan New York crowd.
In the aftermath of his side’s defeat at Bethpage Black, the U.S. captain was already calling for a rule change.
Following the Europeans’ stunning Ryder Cup win on U.S. soil, captain Luke Donald reflects on how much Rory McIlroy’s presence makes a difference before McIlroy sounds off about the unacceptable abuse players endured.
A look at how each player has fared for both teams in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
The European team breaks down their win during the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where they were able to thrive in a hostile environment.
“I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life here. And like, the Ryder Cup means everything to me,” Shane Lowry told his caddie coming up the 18th hole.
Hear from the Americans after they lost the 45th Ryder Cup, including captain Keegan Bradley, who said he has “never been more proud of anything in my life” after the United States nearly came back during Sunday singles.
Bryson DeChambeau delivered in a big way for the US at Bethpage Black, emerging victorious in a heavy-hitting match vs. Matt Fitzpatrick to inject life into the American crowd.
Relive the top highlights from the Sunday singles during the third and final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Old Bethpage, New York.
Shane Lowry played his part on Day 3 of the Ryder Cup, helping the Europeans earn a win over the United States at Bethpage Black.