 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Las Vegas starting lineup: Denny Hamlin claims pole, as JGR takes top three spots
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY
Tiger Woods announces seventh back surgery to have disk replaced
The Barclays - Final Round
Timeline: A look at Tiger Woods’ injuries throughout his career

Top Clips

oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Las Vegas starting lineup: Denny Hamlin claims pole, as JGR takes top three spots
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY
Tiger Woods announces seventh back surgery to have disk replaced
The Barclays - Final Round
Timeline: A look at Tiger Woods’ injuries throughout his career

Top Clips

oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryder Cup

nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
05:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all explain why the actions of the Ryder Cup crowd at Bethpage Black were too far despite the fact that the European team was prepared for hostility.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Baycurrent Classic - Final Rd
Baycurrent Classic - Final Rd
Sat, Oct 11
11:00PM EDT
PGA TOUR
Golf Channel
Sat, Oct 11
11:00PM EDT
Buick LPGA Shanghai - Final Rd
LPGA
Golf Channel
Sun, Oct 12
6:30AM EDT
Open de Espana - Final Rd
DP World Tour
Golf Channel
Sun, Oct 12
3:00PM EDT
Korn Ferry Tour Championship - Final Rd
Korn Ferry
Golf Channel
Sun, Oct 12
3:00PM EDT
SAS Championship - Final Rd
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes
Q&A with PGA CEO Derek Sprague on Ryder Cup fans, Bethpage’s future
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Should Keegan Bradley run it back? Ranking some options for 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup report cards: Grading performances of all 24 players, both captains at Bethpage
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Why Bethpage was always going to be defined by boorish behavior
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Rory McIlroy the face of European resolve and a return to dominance in the Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Course setup not the only mistake for captain Keegan Bradley in U.S. Ryder Cup defeat

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
October 1, 2025 06:40 PM
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all explain why the actions of the Ryder Cup crowd at Bethpage Black were too far despite the fact that the European team was prepared for hostility.
Up Next
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
5:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
Now Playing
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
9:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
8:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_golf_penske16x9_250928.jpg
1:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
6:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
6:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganbradleydiscussion_250928.jpg
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
Now Playing

U.S. RYDER CUP TEAM

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_scheffler_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Scottie Scheffler
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_morikawa_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_young.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Cameron Young
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_schauffele_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Xander Schauffele
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_henley_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Russell Henley
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_cantlay_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Patrick Cantlay
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_english_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Harris English
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_griffin_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ben Griffin
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_thomas_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Thomas
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_spaun_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: J.J. Spaun
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_burns_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns

EUROPEAN RYDER CUP TEAM

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_mcilroy_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
rahm.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_fleetwood_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_macintyre_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Robert MacIntyre
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_hatton_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_hojgaard_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rasmus Hojgaard
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_straka_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_rose_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_hovland_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Viktor Hovland
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_fitzpatrick_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_aberg_250916.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Åberg

MORE RYDER CUP

Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
‘Not acceptable': Exhausted Rory McIlroy sounds off on unruly Ryder Cup spectators
No other competitor in this 45th Ryder Cup had endured what McIlroy had over the past three days at Bethpage Black, where he was subject to a constant barrage of heckling and personal attacks from the partisan New York crowd.
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
This rule has to change before the next Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley says
In the aftermath of his side’s defeat at Bethpage Black, the U.S. captain was already calling for a rule change.
nbc_golf_presserlukeonrory_250928.jpg
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
Following the Europeans’ stunning Ryder Cup win on U.S. soil, captain Luke Donald reflects on how much Rory McIlroy’s presence makes a difference before McIlroy sounds off about the unacceptable abuse players endured.
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage
A look at how each player has fared for both teams in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
EuroPresserFullMPX.jpg
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
The European team breaks down their win during the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where they were able to thrive in a hostile environment.
2025 Ryder Cup Singles Matches
‘Coolest things I’ve done in my life': Shane Lowry on Ryder Cup-clinching putt
“I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life here. And like, the Ryder Cup means everything to me,” Shane Lowry told his caddie coming up the 18th hole.
nbc_golf_uspresser_250928.jpg
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
Hear from the Americans after they lost the 45th Ryder Cup, including captain Keegan Bradley, who said he has “never been more proud of anything in my life” after the United States nearly came back during Sunday singles.
nbc_golf_sales_ecolabbestmatch_250928.jpg
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
Bryson DeChambeau delivered in a big way for the US at Bethpage Black, emerging victorious in a heavy-hitting match vs. Matt Fitzpatrick to inject life into the American crowd.
nbc_golf_rydercupfinalrd_250928.jpg
22:29
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 3 Sunday Singles
Relive the top highlights from the Sunday singles during the third and final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Old Bethpage, New York.
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd3_250928.jpg
02:42
Lowry steps up for Europeans during Ryder Cup
Shane Lowry played his part on Day 3 of the Ryder Cup, helping the Europeans earn a win over the United States at Bethpage Black.
Load More