Ryder Cup Spotlight: Scottie Scheffler

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Michael Soroka nears return to the Cubs after rehabbing his shoulder injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luis Severino, Luis Rengifo and Jason Alexander
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Former Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia dies at 30 after long battle with cancer
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Michael Soroka nears return to the Cubs after rehabbing his shoulder injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luis Severino, Luis Rengifo and Jason Alexander
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Former Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia dies at 30 after long battle with cancer
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Scottie Scheffler
September 12, 2025 10:43 AM
Scottie Scheffler enters the 2025 Ryder Cup as the undisputed top player in golf coming off the best two-year stretch since Tiger Woods.
Related Videos
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Cameron Young
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Xander Schauffele
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Russell Henley
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Patrick Cantlay
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Harris English
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ben Griffin
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Thomas
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: J.J. Spaun
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
Latest Clips
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers
06:25
Kraft is a top five tight end in fantasy
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
02:10
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 finish
02:19
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
12:19
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
01:39
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
01:19
Cowboys, Lions headline NFL Week 2 best bets
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
01:58
Jets, Seahawks headline Week 2 best bets
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Robert MacIntyre
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rasmus Hojgaard
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Viktor Hovland
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue