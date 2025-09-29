Course setup not the only mistake for captain Keegan Bradley in U.S. Ryder Cup defeat

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Sunday at the Ryder Cup only confirmed what we believed on Saturday night: Luke Donald is a brilliant captain and sublime tactician and we are still not sure about Keegan Bradley.

The second-guessing and American handwringing began even before Shane Lowry finished his victory dance after assuring Europe retained the cup and, as is always the case at the Hindsight Cup, Bradley’s captaincy was atop every list.

It will not help Bradley’s legacy that he ran up against the greatest captain in the history of the matches, either for Europe or the United States, or that his American team was utterly thrashed for two days of team play by a dozen Europeans that will likely go down as the Continent’s best.

Criticism comes with the job and Bradley knows this. He also knew in the honest moments that followed the American’s 15-13 loss that much of his criticism he’d come by honestly.

“We tried to set the course up to help our team. Obviously it wasn’t the right decision,” Bradley acknowledged. “I definitely made a mistake on the course setup. I should have listened a little bit more to my intuition. For whatever reason, that wasn’t the right way to set the course up.

“The greens were as soft as I’ve ever seen greens without it raining. Especially here, it can get pretty firm, and they never firmed up.”

This American team — peppered with players who have thrived on the most demanding layouts — needed a U.S. Open-style Bethpage. At the very least, the U.S. team needed a PGA Championship-like Bethpage. Instead, the layout that Bradley & Co. concocted more resembled a Barclays Bethpage, the softer-side venue that hosted the PGA Tour playoff event twice.

Bradley hacked the rough to just 2 inches and heavy rains on the eve of the matches left unexpectedly slow greens. For a team that included Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open winner; Scottie Scheffler, a player whose game is built for major championships; and J.J. Spaun, the reigning U.S. Open champion, it was a glaring miss for the captain.

The softer side of Bethpage was particularly troubling during foursomes play, with the Europeans posting 5- and 7-under rounds to dominate both sessions and collect six out of eight points.

“We sat, or I did, and looked at a lot of info. We thought this was the best way to set the golf course up to win. You look at past Ryder Cups, and that’s kind of how it goes,” Bradley said. “You know, sometimes, you’ve got to make a decision on what to do, and you know, if I could go back, I probably would have changed that.”

But short grass and soft greens were not the captain’s only faux pas.

Before this week’s competition, the Europeans had outscored the American team by six points in foursomes play while the Americans had a six-point advantage over the Continent in fourballs. With that historical context, starting with the home team’s stronger format would have seemed like the play to build moment and maximize the frenzied crowd, but Bradley began both Friday and Saturday with alternate shot.

The Europeans dominated both sessions, essentially taking the crowd out of the equation early.

Bradley also seemed married to a game plan that left the U.S. team in a 5 ½-to-2 ½ hole after Day 1. Instead of pivoting on Day 2, he went with almost the same lineup early Saturday to the exact same result, a 3-1 rout.

Collin Morikawa and Harris English — who had been rolled on Friday morning, 5 and 4, by Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood — were sent back out on Saturday and lost to the same team, 3 and 2.

Rinse and repeat.

Bradley also seemed flummoxed by the injury to Europe’s Viktor Hovland which required the captain to sit a player who had been placed in the archaic “envelope” (he chose English). There’s no easy way to make that decision, but English wasn’t the American team’s worse performer statistically and he was also an automatic qualifier, which should factor into that decision.

“I think anytime you’re the leader of a team or the captain or the coach, or whatever, we talked about this last night, you’re going to get the accolades and you need to take the blame for when things don’t go well,” he said.

To be fair, Bradley made plenty of inspired moves starting with his decision not to pick himself to play the matches. Although he should have been on the team by nearly every metric, he put the team first.

He also deftly adjusted some of his plans on the fly, like sending Cameron Young out with Bryson DeChambeau in the first foursomes match on Day 2. They rolled to a 4-and-2 victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg for the U.S. side’s only point in the session.

Bradley could also take a modicum of credit for the spirited American comeback on Sunday, but ultimately that rally fell short giving way to the Draconian truth of being a Ryder Cup captain — all that matters is winning.