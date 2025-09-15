Watch Now
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry is one of the world's best golfers, someone who "thrives in the biggest stages" and "understands team above everything else." The 38-year-old is excited to bring "infectious energy" to Team Europe next week.
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
Check out some of the best shots and stats that sealed Scottie Scheffler's sixth win of the PGA Tour season at the Procore Championship.
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
Scottie Scheffler explains to the Golf Channel crew what his gameplan was entering the final round of the Procore Championship and how 'fortunate' he feels to have staved off Ben Griffin for the comeback win.
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
Lanto Griffin shares his emotions after a strong showing in the final round of the Procore Championship, discussing the personal and professional hurdles he has faced.
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
Scottie Scheffler jumps up the leaderboard in the third round of the Procore Championship.
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
Hear from Ben Griffin at the PGA Tour Procore Championship after two strong rounds in Napa, California.
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the opening round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.