MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley sticking with plan, sticking with English and Morikawa
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Braves claim Alek Manoah, transfer Ozzie Albies to 60-day injured list
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Europe in command but U.S. with some hope as Day 1 concludes at Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_capgeminimomentsV2_250926.jpg
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250926.jpg
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup 2025: Saturday foursomes pairings, starting times at Bethpage

  
Published September 26, 2025 07:35 PM

Down three points, 5 1/2 to 2 1/2, and needing a spark, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is rolling out mostly his same lineup for Saturday morning’s foursomes session at Bethpage Black.

The only difference, besides the order, is Bryson DeChambeau will pair with Cameron Young and not Justin Thomas, who will sit along with Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin.

Luke Donald will send out his same four pairings from Friday morning’s foursomes, which Europe won, 3-1, though also in a different order. Rasmus Hojgaard, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry will sit for Europe.

Here are the matchups and starting times for Saturday morning foursomes:

2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Here’s how you can watch all of the action and get all the updates for the 45th Ryder Cup matches at Bethpage Black.

  • 7:10 a.m. ET – Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick/Ludvig Åberg
  • 7:26 a.m. ET – Harris English/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood
  • 7:42 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton
  • 7:58 a.m. ET – Russell Henley/Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Robert MacIntyre/Viktor Hovland