Ryder Cup 2025: Saturday foursomes pairings, starting times at Bethpage

Down three points, 5 1/2 to 2 1/2, and needing a spark, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is rolling out mostly his same lineup for Saturday morning’s foursomes session at Bethpage Black.

The only difference, besides the order, is Bryson DeChambeau will pair with Cameron Young and not Justin Thomas, who will sit along with Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin.

Luke Donald will send out his same four pairings from Friday morning’s foursomes, which Europe won, 3-1, though also in a different order. Rasmus Hojgaard, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry will sit for Europe.

Here are the matchups and starting times for Saturday morning foursomes:

