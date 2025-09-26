Ryder Cup, Friday fourballs recap: Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka drop Scottie Scheffler to 0-2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
Michael Hawkins Jr. set to step in for injured Oklahoma QB John Mateer
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub with 30 homers, 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases in season
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for third straight season; Skenes, Raleigh break into top 20

Top Clips

nbc_golf_camandjt_250926.jpg
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
Michael Hawkins Jr. set to step in for injured Oklahoma QB John Mateer
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub with 30 homers, 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases in season
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for third straight season; Skenes, Raleigh break into top 20

Top Clips

nbc_golf_camandjt_250926.jpg
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryder Cup, Friday fourballs recap: Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka drop Scottie Scheffler to 0-2

  
Published September 26, 2025 05:12 PM

Here are recaps of the four Friday afternoon fourball matches at Bethpage Black:

Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler/J.J. Spaun, 3 and 2

A nightmare is now playing out for the Americans as their world No. 1, Scheffler, is 0-2 and can’t seem to buy a putt. For the second straight session, the U.S. won the first hole of the first match, with Spaun rolling in a short birdie, but then it was all Europe in this one.

Straka tied the match by chipping in for birdie at the par-4 second, and Rahm did most of the rest. The Spaniard holed a 16-footer for birdie to win No. 3, a 17-footer for birdie to claim No. 8, and a 9-footer for birdie to take No. 11 and give his side a 3-up advantage. Meanwhile, Scheffler didn’t make anything longer than 22 inches until the par-4 15th hole – he went 18 straight holes not holing anything more than that. He didn’t card his first birdie until the par-5 13th. But even when he finally got a 23-footer for birdie to fall at No. 15, Rahm canceled him out with a 20-foot make to tie the hole.

The shot of this match was a 30-foot birdie bomb by Straka at No. 14, though Spaun poured a 9-footer on top to tie that hole. Straka ended the match with a 6-foot birdie make at the par-4 16th, which matched a Scheffler birdie from similar distance.

The European victory moved to Rahm to 2-0 in as many sessions. He’s now 8-3-3 for his career and hasn’t lost in team play since 2018.

Scheffler is now 1-4-2 in team play, and per Justin Ray, he’s the first world No. 1 to go winless in two Friday matches since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Cameron Young/Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Ludvig Åberg/Rasmus Hojgaard, 6 and 5

If there was a bright spot Friday afternoon, it was Thomas overcoming being the worst statistical player in foursomes to earn a big point alongside Young, who sat the morning session.

After Thomas traded birdies with Hojgaard at No. 1, Young put the Americans ahead with a 21-foot birdie make at the par-4 second. Thomas stuck his approach to 6 feet at the par-4 fifth and rolled in the putt for a 2-up lead. And after Young made a 6-foot birdie of his own, at No. 9, Thomas canned a birdie from 7 feet at the par-4 12th to push his side to 4 up.

Young polished things off by flushing a 3-wood 293 yards to 15 feet and cozying his eagle putt to gimme range. The Americans shot 8 under in 13 holes.

“I really just sat back and watched the show,” Thomas said of Young.

Åberg is now 3-3 in his Ryder Cup career, though all three of his wins have come in foursomes.