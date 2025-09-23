Ryder Cup 2025: Weather forecast at Bethpage calls for storms leading into play
Published September 23, 2025 02:58 PM
It’s been a beautiful couple of days at Bethpage Black as players prepare for the 45th Ryder Cup. That, however, is about to change.
PGA of America officials announced Tuesday that the opening ceremony was being moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of approaching inclement weather.
And with play scheduled to begin Friday morning, practice time could be restricted.
The weather forecast as of Tuesday afternoon for Farmingdale, New York, calls for the following:
- Wednesday: 40-70% chance of rain, increasing throughout the day; winds 6-12 mph (gusts up to 15 mph).
- Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms with an 80% chance of rain; winds 12-20 mph (gusts up to 28 mph).
- Friday: Morning showers becoming scattered, reducing from 60% to 40% chance of rain into the afternoon; winds 6-12 mph (gusts up to 18 mph).
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and a 30% chance of rain throughout the day; winds 3-7 mph.
- Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain; winds 5-10 mph.