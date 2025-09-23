 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
Gamesmanship or inflated narrative? Ryder Cup pay-for-play issue follows U.S. team
Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Ryder Cup opening ceremony moved to Wednesday because of weather forecast

nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
henryfumblelions.jpg
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?

Ryder Cup 2025: Weather forecast at Bethpage calls for storms leading into play

  
Published September 23, 2025 02:58 PM
Bryson group with JT could be 'lethal' at Bethpage
September 23, 2025 01:12 PM
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau's potential fourballs group and how the addition of Justin Thomas would be "lethal" before Live From examines the importance of the golf ball in this format.

It’s been a beautiful couple of days at Bethpage Black as players prepare for the 45th Ryder Cup. That, however, is about to change.

PGA of America officials announced Tuesday that the opening ceremony was being moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of approaching inclement weather.

And with play scheduled to begin Friday morning, practice time could be restricted.

The weather forecast as of Tuesday afternoon for Farmingdale, New York, calls for the following:

  • Wednesday: 40-70% chance of rain, increasing throughout the day; winds 6-12 mph (gusts up to 15 mph).
  • Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms with an 80% chance of rain; winds 12-20 mph (gusts up to 28 mph).
  • Friday: Morning showers becoming scattered, reducing from 60% to 40% chance of rain into the afternoon; winds 6-12 mph (gusts up to 18 mph).
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and a 30% chance of rain throughout the day; winds 3-7 mph.
  • Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain; winds 5-10 mph.