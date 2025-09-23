 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
Gamesmanship or inflated narrative? Ryder Cup pay-for-play issue follows U.S. team
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Ryder Cup 2025: Weather forecast at Bethpage calls for storms leading into play
Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
Gamesmanship or inflated narrative? Ryder Cup pay-for-play issue follows U.S. team
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Ryder Cup 2025: Weather forecast at Bethpage calls for storms leading into play
Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryder Cup opening ceremony moved to Wednesday because of weather forecast

  
Published September 23, 2025 02:17 PM

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – With inclement weather in the forecast for Thursday the PGA of America moved the Ryder Cup opening ceremony to Wednesday at Bethpage.

The current forecast for Thursday calls for an 80% chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and wind gusts to 28 mph.

The opening ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. EDT and the PGA of America announced Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for both Wednesday and Thursday will be allowed to attend the opening ceremony.

You can watch the festivities on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.

Despite the change, the captains for each team will announce the Day 1 foursomes pairings at 4 p.m. on Thursday as previously scheduled.