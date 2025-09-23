Ryder Cup opening ceremony moved to Wednesday because of weather forecast

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – With inclement weather in the forecast for Thursday the PGA of America moved the Ryder Cup opening ceremony to Wednesday at Bethpage.

The current forecast for Thursday calls for an 80% chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and wind gusts to 28 mph.

The opening ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. EDT and the PGA of America announced Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for both Wednesday and Thursday will be allowed to attend the opening ceremony.

You can watch the festivities on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.

Despite the change, the captains for each team will announce the Day 1 foursomes pairings at 4 p.m. on Thursday as previously scheduled.