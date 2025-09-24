 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup officials announce increased security measures with President Trump attending Friday

  
Published September 24, 2025 08:42 AM
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
September 23, 2025 08:01 PM
The Live From desk discuss how the U.S. Ryder Cup Team handled questions regarding their stipend for participating in the competition and whether it will affect how they play.

Ryder Cup officials announced Wednesday increased security measures with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to attend Friday’s play on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park.

Officials said in a release, “attendees are strongly urged to arrive as early as possible and should budget extra time as they plan their day.” There will also be additional screening at entrances, and spectators will be “subjected to TSA-style screening points” around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.

Gates open at 5 a.m. EDT with the first foursomes match scheduled for 7:10 a.m. in Farmingdale, New York.

“Guests should expect temporary delays moving around publicly accessible areas inside and outside of the Bethpage Black Golf Course,” official said. “These areas may briefly become restricted or frozen spaces before, during or after the event.”

Trump attended the men’s tennis U.S. Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium earlier this month in Flushing, New York, creating congestion and lengthy waits for fans, and leading officials to delay the start of the match by 30 minutes. Even with the delay, many fans had to watch the start of the final outside the stadium on big screens.

PGA of America officials are hoping the increased notice will help alleviate some of the same pain points.

A list of prohibited items can be viewed here.