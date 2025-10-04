 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Penn State at UCLA
UCLA stuns No. 7 Penn State with Iamaleava’s 5 touchdowns, ends 16-game skid against Top-10 teams
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Texas at Florida
Lagway improves, Wilson shines in his debut and Florida upsets No. 9 Texas 29-21 in the Swamp
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifying
Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin meet, clear up matters since their Kansas finish

Top Clips

PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times and TV times

  
Published October 4, 2025 07:25 PM
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
October 3, 2025 08:01 PM
Look back at the best moments from the second day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.

Final-round tee times and TV times have been moved up with inclement weather a threat at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

PGA Tour officials bumped up the start of Sunday play by an hour. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the final round at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:

Time
TeePlayers
7:55 AM
EDT		1

Anders Albertson

8:00 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Jesper Svensson

8:09 AM
EDT		1

Norman Xiong

Hayden Buckley

8:18 AM
EDT		1

Braden Thornberry

Rafael Campos

8:27 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

Quade Cummins

8:36 AM
EDT		1

Harry Higgs

Jeremy Paul

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Phillips

Patrick Fishburn

8:54 AM
EDT		1

Tim Widing

Zach Johnson

9:03 AM
EDT		1

Luke List

Will Chandler

9:12 AM
EDT		1

Gordon Sargent

Stephan Jaeger

9:21 AM
EDT		1

Thriston Lawrence

Sam Ryder

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Michael Thorbjornsen

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Carson Young

Nick Dunlap

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

David Lipsky

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

J.T. Poston

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Adam Schenk

10:25 AM
EDT		1

David Ford

Thomas Rosenmueller

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

Matt NeSmith

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Chan Kim

Kye Meeks

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Kevin Roy

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Greyson Sigg

Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Vince Covello

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

Victor Perez

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Brice Garnett

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Takumi Kanaya

Doug Ghim

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Trey Mullinax

Noah Goodwin

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kris Ventura

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Doc Redman

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Eric Cole

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Vince Whaley

Max Homa

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Matt Kuchar

Frankie Capan III

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Danny Walker

Taylor Montgomery

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Steven Fisk