Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
The PGA Tour season resumes with the Sanderson Farms Championship, the second of seven fall events.
Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will showcase live action Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the first round at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Chan Kim
Mac Meissner
|8:05 AM
EDT
|10
Henrik Norlander
Matt NeSmith
Ben Kohles
|8:16 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Joseph Bramlett
Sami Valimaki
|8:16 AM
EDT
|10
Zac Blair
Max McGreevy
Ben Silverman
|8:27 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Greyson Sigg
Kevin Roy
|8:27 AM
EDT
|10
Ryan Armour
Kevin Streelman
David Lipsky
|8:38 AM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Adam Hadwin
Adam Schenk
|8:38 AM
EDT
|10
Peter Malnati
Luke List
Seamus Power
|8:49 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Francesco Molinari
Zach Johnson
|8:49 AM
EDT
|10
Kevin Yu
Tom Kim
Tom Hoge
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Taylor Moore
|9:00 AM
EDT
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Keith Mitchell
Rasmus Højgaard
|9:11 AM
EDT
|1
Rafael Campos
Brice Garnett
Brandt Snedeker
|9:11 AM
EDT
|10
Michael Thorbjornsen
Jackson Suber
Ricky Castillo
|9:22 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Beau Hossler
Doug Ghim
|9:22 AM
EDT
|10
Chad Ramey
Mark Hubbard
Thorbjørn Olesen
|9:33 AM
EDT
|1
Cristobal Del Solar
Braden Thornberry
Luke Clanton
|9:33 AM
EDT
|10
Thriston Lawrence
Trevor Cone
Mason Andersen
|9:44 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Montgomery
Frankie Capan III
Taylor Dickson
|9:44 AM
EDT
|10
Niklas Norgaard
Norman Xiong
Matthew Riedel
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Pierceson Coody
Tim Widing
Cameron Huss
|9:55 AM
EDT
|10
Thomas Rosenmueller
Kaito Onishi
Kye Meeks
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Martin
Alex Smalley
Doc Redman
|12:50 PM
EDT
|10
Carson Young
Victor Perez
David Skinns
|1:01 PM
EDT
|1
Trey Mullinax
Joel Dahmen
Hayden Springer
|1:01 PM
EDT
|10
Cameron Champ
Rico Hoey
Jesper Svensson
|1:12 PM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Justin Lower
Kris Ventura
|1:12 PM
EDT
|10
Hayden Buckley
Isaiah Salinda
Paul Peterson
|1:23 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Erik van Rooyen
Byeong Hun An
|1:23 PM
EDT
|10
Davis Thompson
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Svensson
|1:34 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Stephan Jaeger
Max Homa
|1:34 PM
EDT
|10
Patton Kizzire
Aaron Wise
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:45 PM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Nick Dunlap
Akshay Bhatia
|1:45 PM
EDT
|10
Garrick Higgo
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Putnam
|1:56 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Jacob Bridgeman
Nicolai Højgaard
|1:56 PM
EDT
|10
Harry Higgs
Vince Whaley
Matti Schmid
|2:07 PM
EDT
|1
Jason Dufner
Ryo Hisatsune
Danny Walker
|2:07 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Palmer
Will Gordon
Chandler Phillips
|2:18 PM
EDT
|1
Will Chandler
Gordon Sargent
David Ford
|2:18 PM
EDT
|10
Harrison Endycott
John Pak
Kevin Velo
|2:29 PM
EDT
|1
Matteo Manassero
Noah Goodwin
Quade Cummins
|2:29 PM
EDT
|10
Takumi Kanaya
Antoine Rozner
Michael La Sasso
|2:40 PM
EDT
|1
Jeremy Paul
Steven Fisk
Brett Drewitt
|2:40 PM
EDT
|10
Anders Albertson
Vince Covello
Grant Landry